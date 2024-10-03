Town of Newcastle

The Newcastle Select Board have scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on October, 15 2024, at 6:30 pm at the Lincoln Academy Gymnasium, located at 81 Academy Hill to vote on the following:

ARTICLE 1: To elect a moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.

ARTICLE 2: Shall the Town amend the Core Zoning Code to define a ‘retail firearms sales facility’ use, add permitted districts for the new use, and amend the ‘primary/secondary school’ definition as identified below:

Amendments are available at the Town Office or online at NewcastleMaine.us.

All Newcastle voters and interested parties are invited to attend.

