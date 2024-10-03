The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Newcastle

at

The Newcastle Select Board have scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on October, 15 2024, at 6:30 pm at the Lincoln Academy Gymnasium, located at 81 Academy Hill to vote on the following:

ARTICLE 1: To elect a moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.
ARTICLE 2: Shall the Town amend the Core Zoning Code to define a ‘retail firearms sales facility’ use, add permitted districts for the new use, and amend the ‘primary/secondary school’ definition as identified below:
Amendments are available at the Town Office or online at NewcastleMaine.us.

All Newcastle voters and interested parties are invited to attend.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^