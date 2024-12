The Newcastle Select Board has scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on December 10, 2024, at 6:30 pm at the Great Salt Bay School, located at 559 Main St, Damariscotta.

Information relating to this Special Town Meeting can be found at newcastlemaine.us or email Emma, Clerk, at clerk@newcastlemaine.us

All Newcastle voters and interested parties are invited to attend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print