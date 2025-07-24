Replacement of Mill Bridge #0618 over Dyer Creek, Lynch Road, Newcastle, ME

This project consists of the replacement of Mill Bridge #0618, which carries Lynch Road over Dyer Creek in the Town of Newcastle, ME. The existing three-sided concrete culvert structure is to be replaced by a 50-foot span steel girder superstructure bridge on concrete abutments founded on glacial till and bedrock. Work includes stream realignment and restoration as well as approach roadway work. Total project length is approximately 337.5 feet. See the advertised contract documents with links on the Town Website Newcastlemaine.us for further information.

Optional Onsite Pre-Bid Meeting

Date: August 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM

If you plan to attend please email Carl Ayers at cayers@vhb.com before 5:00 PM on July 30, 2025.

