Town of Newcastle

The Newcastle Select Board has scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on October 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room, located at 86 River Road to vote on the following:

ARTICLE 1: To elect a moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.

ARTICLE 2: Shall the Town authorize a transfer of $1,450,000 from its undesignated fund balance to the Severe Storm Reserve Account to pay for the replacement of Mills Bridge on Lynch Road?

All Newcastle voters and interested parties are invited to attend.

