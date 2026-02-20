The Town of Newcastle has nomination papers available for the following Boards:

• 2 seats for the Select Board/Assessors/Overseers of the Poor (3-year terms)

• 1 seat for the School Board (3-year term)

• 1 seat as a Great Salt Bay Sanitary District Trustee (2-year term)

Papers are available Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the Town Office. The filing deadline is Monday, April 13, 2026, no later than 4:30 p.m.. The Town Office hours of business are M-Th 7:30 am – 4:30 pm. Please contact the Town Clerk with any questions @ 207-563-3441 or clerk@newcastlemaine.us

