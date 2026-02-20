The Newcastle Board of Appeals will meet and hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle regarding an application for a variance affecting Map 002, Lot 053 (976 US Route 1). The Board of Appeals will take public comment at the Public Hearing and may take action on the application at the meeting. A draft of the application is available to view at the Town Office or on the Town’s website. For further information about the Public Hearing, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner, at: Planner@NewcastleMaine.us or at (207) 563-3441.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

