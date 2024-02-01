TOWN OF NEWCASTLE VILLAGE PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVE

The Town of Newcastle will be hosting a Village Partnership Initiative Workshop on February 8, 2024, at 6pm at the Fire Station Community Room at 86 River Road. Newcastle and nearby residents are encouraged to attend to discuss the Village Partnership Initiative to collect ideas, questions, and information for the pre-engineering services firm, Wright-Pierce, who will be conducting a variety of studies of Newcastle’s village area. This area includes: River Road and Route 1 off-ramp intersection, the intersection of Main Street, Mills Road, and Academy Hill, and a portion of the Mills Road to Stewart Street.

For more information, contact the Town Office at (207) 563-3441 or clerk@newcastlemaine.us

