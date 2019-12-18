Advanced Search
Town of Nobleboro

at

The Town Office will be Closing, New Year’s Eve December 31, 2019 @ 12:00 (noon) for Year End Close Out.
(Please Note – If you want to pay your taxes before the Annual Town Report comes out all Tax Payments must be received in the office via in person or by mail by 12:00 on 12/31, no exceptions.)
Please refer to our website for our hours, especially over the Holiday Season.
Thank you and Have a Happy and Safe Holiday from all of us to all of you.

