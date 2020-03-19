Advanced Search
Town of Nobleboro

at

* Annual Town Meeting: Part One (Secret Ballot Voting) – Friday, March 20, 2020, 12-6:00 PM
Located at Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room:
Vote For:
1 Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Committee Member 3 Year Term
1 School Committee Members 3 Year Term
1 Trustee to Great Salt Bay Sanitary District 2 Year Term
*Annual Town Meeting: Part Two- Saturday, March 21, 2020, 10:00 AM @ the Nobleboro Central School Gym
(Registration will open at 9:15)
Town Reports will be available 3/11/2020 at the Town Office, Village Store, Nobleboro Post Office, Transfer Station and at the Town Meeting.
S
usan Pinnetti-Isabel, Town Clerk
Town Office Hours: 8:00 to 4:30 Monday, 8-5:30 Tuesday & Thursday,
Wednesday 12-4:30, Fridays Closed.

