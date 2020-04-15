The Town of Nobleboro is now accepting bids for the following:

1. Mowing of Town Properties & Cemeteries

Spec sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town Office

during regular office hours.

Bids close at 4:30 PM on Monday May 4, 2020.

Bids will be accepted for one, two or three years.

The Selectmen reserve the right to accept any and all bids and to act in the best interest of the Town. Bids will be opened at

Selectmen’s meeting on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 @ 7:00pm.

