Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Nobleboro Central School to read and discuss the Town Warrant Articles.

Articles will be voted on by a Secret Ballot Referendum Election at the Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room on Friday,

July 17, 2020 from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Absentee Ballots for the Town’s Referendum are also available.

You can call or come by the Town Office to get one.

