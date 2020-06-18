Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Nobleboro Central School to read and discuss the Town Warrant Articles.
Articles will be voted on by a Secret Ballot Referendum Election at the Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room on Friday,
July 17, 2020 from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Absentee Ballots for the Town’s Referendum are also available.
You can call or come by the Town Office to get one.
TOWN OF NOBLEBORO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
