Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF NOBLEBORO SECRET BALLOT REFERENDUM ELECTION

at

Friday, July 17, 12-6:00 PM
Located at Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room:
Vote For:
Article 1: To Choose a Moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.
Article 2: To vote in accordance by the Town by vote the following Officers:
1 Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Committee Member 3 Year Term
1 School Committee Members 3 Year Term
1 Trustee to Great Salt Bay Sanitary District 2 Year Term
Articles 3-23: Shall the Town of Nobleboro for Fiscal Year 2020 vote in accordance by the Town, recommended articles submitted to be raised and/or appropriated. Articles to be Voted by the Town in the format of a Secret Ballot Referendum question(s).
*If you come in to vote we recommend you wear a Face Mask*
**Absentee Ballots are available for the Town’s Secret Ballot Election, call the town office for your ballot**
SusanPinnetti-Isabel, Town Clerk

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company