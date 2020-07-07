Friday, July 17, 12-6:00 PM
Located at Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room:
Vote For:
Article 1: To Choose a Moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.
Article 2: To vote in accordance by the Town by vote the following Officers:
1 Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Committee Member 3 Year Term
1 School Committee Members 3 Year Term
1 Trustee to Great Salt Bay Sanitary District 2 Year Term
Articles 3-23: Shall the Town of Nobleboro for Fiscal Year 2020 vote in accordance by the Town, recommended articles submitted to be raised and/or appropriated. Articles to be Voted by the Town in the format of a Secret Ballot Referendum question(s).
*If you come in to vote we recommend you wear a Face Mask*
**Absentee Ballots are available for the Town’s Secret Ballot Election, call the town office for your ballot**
SusanPinnetti-Isabel, Town Clerk
Friday, July 17, 12-6:00 PM