Friday, July 17, 12-6:00 PM

Located at Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room:

Vote For:

Article 1: To Choose a Moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.

Article 2: To vote in accordance by the Town by vote the following Officers:

1 Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Committee Member 3 Year Term

1 School Committee Members 3 Year Term

1 Trustee to Great Salt Bay Sanitary District 2 Year Term

Articles 3-23: Shall the Town of Nobleboro for Fiscal Year 2020 vote in accordance by the Town, recommended articles submitted to be raised and/or appropriated. Articles to be Voted by the Town in the format of a Secret Ballot Referendum question(s).

*If you come in to vote we recommend you wear a Face Mask*

**Absentee Ballots are available for the Town’s Secret Ballot Election, call the town office for your ballot**

SusanPinnetti-Isabel, Town Clerk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

