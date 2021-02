When: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM

Place: Nobleboro Central School

1) To read and discuss the Town Warrant Articles.

2) To review and discuss a new “Fire Department Services Restitution Ordinance”

All Articles will be voted on by a Secret Ballot Referendum Election

Place: Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room

When/Time: On Friday, March 19, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Absentee Ballots for the Town’s Referendum is also available.

You can call or come by the Town Office to get one.

