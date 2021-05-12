Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Town of Nobleboro 2021 Hot Topping Bids Available

The Town of Nobleboro is now accepting bids for the following:
Hot Topping a section of Morgan Hill Road & Bayview Road in Nobleboro
Spec sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town Office during regular office hours.
Bids close at 5:30PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021
Bids will be opened at the Selectmen’s Meeting,
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 7:00 pm.
The Selectmen reserve the right to accept any
and all bids and to act in the best interest of the Town.

The Lincoln County News

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
