The Town of Nobleboro is now accepting bids for the following:
Hot Topping a section of Morgan Hill Road & Bayview Road in Nobleboro
Spec sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town Office during regular office hours.
Bids close at 5:30PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021
Bids will be opened at the Selectmen’s Meeting,
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 7:00 pm.
The Selectmen reserve the right to accept any
and all bids and to act in the best interest of the Town.
