The Town of Nobleboro is now accepting bids for the following:

Hot Topping a section of Morgan Hill Road & Bayview Road in Nobleboro

Spec sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town Office during regular office hours.

Bids close at 5:30PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Bids will be opened at the Selectmen’s Meeting,

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 7:00 pm.

The Selectmen reserve the right to accept any

and all bids and to act in the best interest of the Town.

