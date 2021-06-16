Advanced Search
Town of Nobleboro

at

The Nobleboro Broadband Research Committee is seeking community residents to join their team. The committee representing a broad-cross section of our community should include the following participants:
If you fall into one or more of these categories, please consider participating.
* You must be a Nobleboro resident
* Parent(s) of school age child(ren)
* Educator familiar with the challenges of remote learning
* Healthcare specialists familiar with Tele-Health delivery
* Remote worker dependent on internet business
* Staff member from local business using the internet for community research.
If you are interested in helping expand and enhance broadband availability throughout Nobleboro, please contact the Nobleboro Town Office @ 207-563-8816
(This committee was approved by the Selectmen on May 19, 2021)

