Town of Nobleboro

The Nobleboro Broadband Research Committee is seeking community residents to join their team. The committee representing a broad-cross section of our community should include the following participants:

If you fall into one or more of these categories, please consider participating.

* You must be a Nobleboro resident

* Parent(s) of school age child(ren)

* Educator familiar with the challenges of remote learning

* Healthcare specialists familiar with Tele-Health delivery

* Remote worker dependent on internet business

* Staff member from local business using the internet for community research.

If you are interested in helping expand and enhance broadband availability throughout Nobleboro, please contact the Nobleboro Town Office @ 207-563-8816

(This committee was approved by the Selectmen on May 19, 2021)

