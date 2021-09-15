Advanced Search
TOWN OF NOBLEBORO PUBLIC HEARING

at

When: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 6:00 pm
Where: Nobleboro Central School
The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing to discuss The American Rescue Plan, State and Local Recovery Funds Program (ARPA Grant)
The list of eligible expenditure categories can be found at:
https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/
SLFRP-Fact-Sheet-FINAL1-508A.pdf
SLFRP-Fact-Sheet-FINAL1-508A.pdf (treasury.gov)
You can also find a link thru the
Town of Nobleboro’s website under “Town Notices”
You can email your suggestions to townclerk@tidewater.net if you cannot attend the meeting.

