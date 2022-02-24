*Town Meeting – Municipal Election

Friday, March 18, 2022, 12-6:00 PM

Location: Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room:

Vote For:

1 Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Committee Member 3-Year Term

2 School Committee Members 3-Year Term

1 Trustee to Great Salt Bay Sanitary District – 2-Year Term

**Absentee Ballots for Municipal Election are available**

*Saturday, March 19, 2022, Open Town Meeting Continues 10:00 AM at the Nobleboro Central School Gym

To vote on Articles 3-35

(Registration will open at 9:15)

Town Office hours are:

Monday 8:00 to 4:30, Tuesday & Thursday 8-5:30

Wednesday 12-4:30, Friday 8-2:30

