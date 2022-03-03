*Town Meeting – Municipal Election
Friday, March 18, 2022, 12-6:00 PM
Location: Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room:
Vote For:
1 Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Committee Member 3-Year Term
2 School Committee Members 3-Year Term
1 Trustee to Great Salt Bay Sanitary District 2-Year Term
**Absentee Ballots for Municipal Election are now available**
*Saturday, March 19, 2022, Open Town Meeting
Continues 10:00 AM at the Nobleboro Central School Gym
To vote on Articles 3-35
(Registration will open at 9:15)
New Town Office hours are:
Monday to Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Closed Fridays
TOWN OF NOBLEBORO Town Meeting
