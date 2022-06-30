The Town of Nobleboro is now accepting bids for the following:

Hot Topping a section of Bayview Road from Morgan Hill Road to Belvedere Road and 2nd project being an approximate 3,500-foot section of Upper East Pond Road in Nobleboro.

Spec sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town Office during regular office hours, or we can email them to you.

Bids close at 4:30PM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Bids will be opened at the Selectmen’s Meeting, Wednesday, July 13, 2022@ 6:00 pm.

The Selectmen reserve the right to accept any and all bids and to act in the best interest of the Town.

