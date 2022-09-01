Notice is hereby given that the Town of Nobleboro’s Comprehensive Plan Update Committee will be holding a Public Hearing on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM in the Community Meeting Room at the Nobleboro Town Office, 192 US Highway One.

The purpose of the hearing will be to review the update process and to receive resident’s comments regarding the proposed 2021 – 2022 Nobleboro Comprehensive Plan Update.

A printed copy of the proposed Plan can be viewed at the Town Office or a digital version can be

downloaded by going to:

HTTPS://WWW.NOBLEBORO.MAINE.GOV/

