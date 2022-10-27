Dog License Renewal Time is Here

The 2023 Licenses are now available.

The Town of Nobleboro and the State of Maine require that all dogs over the age of 6 months to be licensed annually and wear a dog tag. Proof of Rabies Certificate is required when you register your dog. License renewals are to be done at the Town Office on or before January 1, 2023. Please note an addition late fee of $25.00 is added to the license fee effective February 1, 2023.

SNOWMOBILES REGISTRATIONS:

The 2023 Snowmobile Stickers are now available, so come on in and register yours.

Nobleboro Residents: Thanksgiving Basket sign-up sheet is here. Please apply at the town office. The deadline to sign up for the basket is November 10th by 4:30pm. Baskets will need to be picked up on Tuesday, November 22nd between 12:00-2:00pm

