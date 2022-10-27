Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Nobleboro Notices

at

Dog License Renewal Time is Here

The 2023 Licenses are now available.

The Town of Nobleboro and the State of Maine require that all dogs over the age of 6 months to be licensed annually and wear a dog tag. Proof of Rabies Certificate is required when you register your dog. License renewals are to be done at the Town Office on or before January 1, 2023. Please note an addition late fee of $25.00 is added to the license fee effective February 1, 2023.

SNOWMOBILES REGISTRATIONS:

The 2023 Snowmobile Stickers are now available, so come on in and register yours.

Nobleboro Residents: Thanksgiving Basket sign-up sheet is here. Please apply at the town office. The deadline to sign up for the basket is November 10th by 4:30pm. Baskets will need to be picked up on Tuesday, November 22nd between 12:00-2:00pm

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^