Month of February – change of meeting date to:

Thursday, February 9, 2023 immediately following a Public Hearing which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Nobleboro Town Office, 192 US Highway One

PUBLIC HEARING

Proposed Amendment to Lot Number 7, Tax Map 20 by property owners’ Henry and Betty Kennedy creating Lot 7A burdened by Kieve Road.

The public is welcome to attend regular monthly meetings of the Nobleboro Planning Board, in person or via Zoom, on

the 3rd Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. (Nov. – March).

To be added to a NPB meeting agenda completed applications must be submitted to the Town Office, accompanied by the appropriate fee, by 4:00 p.m. on the 1st Thursday of the month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

