Planning Board Work Session

5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Nobleboro Town Office, 192 US Highway One

At this meeting the Board will review LD 2003 and discuss its impact on and possible legislatively required amendments to the Town of Nobleboro’s Land Use Ordinances.

The public is welcome to attend this work session and regular monthly meetings of the Nobleboro Planning Board which take place on the Third Thursday of the month beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Participate in person or via the Zoom link available by contacting the Town Office: 563-8816 or https://www.nobleboro.maine.gov/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

