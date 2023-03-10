TOWN OF NOBLEBORO

*Annual Town Meeting: Part One (Secret Ballot Voting)
Friday, March 17, 2023, 12-6:00 PM
Located at Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room:
Vote FOR:
1 Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Committee Member 3 Year Term
1 School Committee Members 3 Year Term
1 Road Commissioner 2 Year Term
*Annual Town Meeting: Part Two – Saturday, March 18, 2023, 10:00 AM @ the Nobleboro Central School Gym
(Registration will open at 9:15)
Emerald Friend
Town Clerk
Town Office Hours:
Monday – Thursday 8:00am-4:30pm, Closed Fridays