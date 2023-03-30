The Town of Nobleboro is seeking bids for mowing of Town properties and cemeteries for the mowing season of 2023, 2024, and 2025 beginning on May 1, 2023.

Spec sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town Office during regular office hours. Bids are due to the town office by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday April 19, 2023, and must be in a sealed envelope marked “Town Mowing Bid”. The Select Board reserves the right to accept any and all bids and to act in the best interest of the Town. Bids will be opened on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 @ 6:00 pm. All Bidders must be present at the opening of the bids.

Please contact the Nobleboro town office for any questions:

207-563-8816 or townofnobleboro@tidewater.net

