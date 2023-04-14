The Town of Nobleboro is seeking bids for a multi-year contract for the removal of snow and the applying of sand/salt as necessary for approximately 33.5 miles of town roads.

• Option A: Plowing and applying sand/salt as necessary

• Option B: Plowing and applying sand/salt as necessary and the stock piling of approximately 2500 yards of winter sand. Bid shall have breakdown of costs for each service.

Specs sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town Office during regular hours.

Bids are due to the town office by at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 and must be in a sealed envelope marked “Town Snow Removal Bid”. The Select Board reserves the right to accept any and all bids and to act in the best interest of the town. Bids will be opened at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. All Bidders must be present at the opening of the bids. Please contact the Nobleboro town office for any questions: 207-563-8816 or townofnobleboro@tidewater.net

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

