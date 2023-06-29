Sealed bids will be accepted by the Town of Nobleboro on the following tax acquired property

Town Map 014, Lot 011, 2.34 acres, Land Only, Located at

20 Quail Lane, formerly Owned by Lawrence W Jones.

The last day bids will be accepted at the Nobleboro Town Office, 192 US Highway 1, Nobleboro Maine 04555 will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, no later than 4:30. Each bid shall be in a sealed envelope and shall be clearly marked “BID ON TAX ACQUIRED PROPERTY” and shall identify the address of the property as shown above on the front of the sealed envelope. Please include in your bid: the address of the property for sale, the amount of bid, your mailing address, phone number, and date. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. If the highest bids are equal, the bid first received shall be considered the highest bid.

Bids will be opened publicly and will be considered at the Select Board’s meeting on Wednesday, July 19,2023 @ 6:00 pm at the Nobleboro Town Office. The Select Board reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Full payment for awarded bid shall be made out to the Town of Nobleboro no later than August 9, 2023. The Town will issue a quitclaim deed without consent and shall not be responsible for any conditions of the property, liens or any personal property that may be present.

