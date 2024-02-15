Notice is hereby given that the Town of Nobleboro’s Select Board and Planning Board will be holding a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:00 PM in the Community Meeting Room at the Town Office, 192 US Highway One

The purpose of the hearing will be to take comments on the proposed Accessory Dwelling Unit(s) Ordinance, Life Safety Ordinance, updates and edits to Nobleboro’s Land Use Ordinances. The proposed ordinances and updates can be viewed at the Town Office. Digital versions can be downloaded by going to the Planning Board’s page at: https://www.nobleboro.maine.gov/

Remote participation Zoom links are available by contacting the Town Office: 563-8816 or by going to: https://www.nobleboro.maine.gov/

