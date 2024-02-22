*Town Meeting-Municipal Election

Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 8 AM-8 PM

Location: Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room:

Vote For:

1 Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Committee Member 3-Year Term

2 School Committee Member 3-Year Term

1 Trustee to Great Salt Bay Sanitary District- 2-Year Term

**Absentee Ballots for Municipal Election are now available**

*Saturday, March 16, 2024, Open Town Meeting

Continues10:00 AM @ the Nobleboro Central School Gym

To vote on Articles 3-38

(Registration will open at 9:15)

