Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF NOBLEBORO ANNUAL Town Meeting

at

*Town Meeting-Municipal Election
Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 8 AM-8 PM
Location: Nobleboro Town Office Conference Room:
Vote For:
1 Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Committee Member 3-Year Term
2 School Committee Member 3-Year Term
1 Trustee to Great Salt Bay Sanitary District- 2-Year Term
**Absentee Ballots for Municipal Election are now available**

*Saturday, March 16, 2024, Open Town Meeting
Continues10:00 AM @ the Nobleboro Central School Gym
To vote on Articles 3-38
(Registration will open at 9:15)

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^