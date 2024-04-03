Applications are now available at the Nobleboro Town Office, Nobleboro Central School, Lincoln Academy & on the Town of Nobleboro website (www.nobleboromaine.gov) All applications MUST be received at the Town Office by 4:30 pm, Wednesday, May 8, 2024 or postmarked with a date no later than Friday, May 3, 2024

