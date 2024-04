Spec sheets may be picked up at the Nobleboro Town Office during regular office hours or can be emailed if requested.

~Bids close at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024~

Bids will be opened at the Select Board Meeting, Wednesday, May 8 @ 6:00 pm at the Nobleboro Town Office. The Select Board reserves the right to accept any and all bids and to act in the best interest of the Town.

