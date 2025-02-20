Notice is hereby given that the Town of Nobleboro’s Select Board and Planning Board will be holding a

Public Hearing on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM in the Community Meeting Room at the Town Office, 192 US Highway One

The purpose of the hearing will be to take public comment on a proposed Solar Energy Systems Ordinance and amendments to the Administrative Chapter Road’s Section of Nobleboro’s Land Use Ordinances.

The proposed ordinance and amendments can be viewed at the Town Office.

Digital versions can be downloaded by going to the Planning Board’s page at:

https://www.nobleboro.maine.gov/

Remote participation Zoom links are available by contacting the Nobleboro Town Office:

563-8816 or by going to: https://www.nobleboro.maine.gov/

