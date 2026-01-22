The Lincoln County News
~ TOWN OF NOBLEBORO ~

at

IS SEEKING BIDS ON A  2006 Ford 550, single rear axle, dual rear wheel, 16505 miles, 6.0L diesel turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, 19000 GVW, disc brakes. Truck only, equipment and radio not included.
Sold in “as is, where is”, condition.
Bids are to be submitted in a sealed envelope marked
“Fire Truck Bid” and received by the Nobleboro Town Office by 4:30 pm on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
Bids will be opened at the Select Board Meeting,
Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 6:00 pm at the Nobleboro Town Office. The Select Board reserves the right to accept or reject any bid and to act in the best interest of the Town.


