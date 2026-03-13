Appeals Board (2 vacancies)

-Meets as needed

-3-year term beginning 04/01/26

Budget Committee (2 vacancies)

-Advise the Select Board during the annual budget process

-Meets weekly every January

-3-year term beginning 04/01/26

Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee (2 vacancies)

-Bring forward the plans of the Nobleboro Strategic Plan adopted in 2020

-Meets monthly on Mondays

-3-year term beginning 04/01/26

~

If interested, please contact the Town Office at (207) 563-8816 or by email ‘nobleborotreasurer@tidewater.net’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

