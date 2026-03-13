Appeals Board (2 vacancies)
-Meets as needed
-3-year term beginning 04/01/26
Budget Committee (2 vacancies)
-Advise the Select Board during the annual budget process
-Meets weekly every January
-3-year term beginning 04/01/26
Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee (2 vacancies)
-Bring forward the plans of the Nobleboro Strategic Plan adopted in 2020
-Meets monthly on Mondays
-3-year term beginning 04/01/26
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If interested, please contact the Town Office at (207) 563-8816 or by email ‘nobleborotreasurer@tidewater.net’