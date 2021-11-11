WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Nobleboro Town Office, 192 US Highway One

The Nobleboro Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on a site plan review for an application by Weston & Sampson Engineers (Damariscotta Solar, LLC) for the installation of a 4.95 MW PV solar array on the Westerly side of US Route One at the Nobleboro – Damariscotta Town Line.

The Planning Board’s Regular Monthly Meeting will begin at the conclusion of the Public Hearing.

Please note the earlier start time.

All interested parties are invited to attend in person.

For the health and safety of all masks are required.

Comments and questions may be sent, prior to the public hearing, to: townclerk@tidewater.net

