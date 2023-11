5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Continuing discussion of LD2003 and proposed updates to Nobleboro’s land use ordinances

The public is welcome to attend this work session and regular monthly meetings of the Nobleboro Planning Board which take place on the Third Thursday of the month beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the community meeting room at the Nobleboro Town Office.

Remote participation Zoom links are available by contacting the Town Office: 563-8816 or https://www.nobleboro.maine.gov/

