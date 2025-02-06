Month of February – Change of meeting Date & Time to Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 5:30 P.M.

The public is welcome to attend regular monthly meetings of the Nobleboro Planning Board, in person or via Zoom, on the Third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

To be added to a NPB meeting agenda completed applications must be submitted to the Town Office, accompanied by the appropriate fee, by 4:00 p.m. on the 1st Thursday of the month.

NPB agendas, minutes and remote participation Zoom links are available by contacting the Town Office ~ 207-563-8816

or by going to: https://www.nobleboro.maine.gov/

