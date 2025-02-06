The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Nobleboro ~ Public Notice Planning Board Regular Meeting

at

Month of February – Change of meeting Date & Time to Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 5:30 P.M.

The public is welcome to attend regular monthly meetings of the Nobleboro Planning Board, in person or via Zoom, on the Third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

To be added to a NPB meeting agenda completed applications must be submitted to the Town Office, accompanied by the appropriate fee, by 4:00 p.m. on the 1st Thursday of the month.

NPB agendas, minutes and remote participation Zoom links are available by contacting the Town Office ~ 207-563-8816
or by going to: https://www.nobleboro.maine.gov/


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^