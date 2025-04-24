TOWN OF NOBLEBORO ~ PUBLIC NOTICE

NOBLEBORO PLANNING BOARD ACTIONS RELATED TO An application submitted by William and Julann Toriano for Phase One of the Snow Farm Woods Subdivision on a portion of the property located at 42 Center Street, Nobleboro, Maine (Book 0695, Page 273,Tax Map 13, Lot 3)

SITE VISIT – TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 AT 4:00 PM Meet at the corner of Teale Lane and Center Street, Nobleboro, Maine 04555

WORK SESSION – TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025 AT 5:00 PM

SITE PLAN APPLICATION REVIEW at the NOBLEBORO PLANNING BOARD’S REGULAR MEETING ON Thursday, May 15, 2025

The public is welcome to attend regular monthly meetings of the Nobleboro Planning Board, in person or via Zoom, on the Third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

NPB Meetings take place in the Community Meeting Room, Nobleboro Town Office, 192 US Highway 1, Nobleboro, ME

Remote participation Zoom links are available by contacting the Nobleboro Town Office Staff: 563-8816 or by going to: https://www.nobleboro.gov/

