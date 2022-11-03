MONTH OF NOVEMBER – CHANGE OF MEETING DATE TO:

Monday, November 14, 2022 ~ 5:30 P.M. at the Nobleboro Town Office, 192 US Highway One

At this meeting the Planning Board will review a request to amend a lot line within the previously approved

Carl B. Erickson, Jr. Subdivision Plan at the corner of Lower Cross and Morgan Hill Roads.

The public is welcome to attend regular monthly meetings of the Nobleboro Planning Board, in person or via Zoom, on the Third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

To be added to a NPB meeting agenda completed applications must be submitted to the Town Office, accompanied by the appropriate fee, by 4:00 PM on the 1st Thursday of the month.

