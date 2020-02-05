Advanced Search
TOWN OF SOMERVILLE

at

The Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on February 20, 2020 6:00 PM at the Town Office, for the purpose of answering public questions regarding the proposed Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Businesses Ordinance for adoption at the March 7th, 2020 Special Town Meeting.
This proposed ordinance is available to view at the Town Office or on the town website at www.somervillemaine.org

