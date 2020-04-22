Advanced Search
TOWN OF SOMERVILLE Select Board Meeting

at

Wednesday, May 6, 6:00-7:30pm via ZOOM
General Assistance Ordinance Update
Adoption Public Hearing
There is a password required to join this meeting by internet or phone. Contact the Town Clerk on a day or time prior to 5pm
on the day of this meeting to obtain the password. A Breakout room will be used if needed for Executive Session.
Join Meeting with Zoom Client:
https://zoom.us/j/677952249 Meeting ID: 677 952 249
Join Meeting with telephone call (long distance):
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 677 952 249

