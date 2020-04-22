Wednesday, May 6, 6:00-7:30pm via ZOOM

General Assistance Ordinance Update

Adoption Public Hearing

There is a password required to join this meeting by internet or phone. Contact the Town Clerk on a day or time prior to 5pm

on the day of this meeting to obtain the password. A Breakout room will be used if needed for Executive Session.

Join Meeting with Zoom Client:

https://zoom.us/j/677952249 Meeting ID: 677 952 249

Join Meeting with telephone call (long distance):

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 677 952 249

