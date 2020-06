A public hearing will be held July 1st, 2020 at 5:30PM via Zoom for the Town of Somerville’s Referendum questions which will be voted on by referendum ballot at the July 14th, 2020 Election Day.

Topics for Discussion:

Referendum Question 1: Town Services and Operation

Referendum Question 2: Roads

Referendum Question 3: Collection of Revenue

Referendum Question 4: Health and Safety

Referendum Question 5: Non-profit Grants

Referendum Question 6: Intergovernmental Transfers

Referendum Question 7: Long Term Debt

Referendum Question 8: Broadband Internet

Referendum Question 9: Balances Forward

Referendum Question 10: Unanticipated Expenses

Referendum Question 11: Surplus and Overdraft

Referendum Question 12: Other Revenues

Referendum Question 13: Sell Acquired Real Estate

Referendum Question 14: Waive Foreclosure

Referendum Question 15: Prepayment of Taxes

Referendum Question 16: Discount on Taxes

Referendum Question 17: Interest on Taxes Paid Late

Referendum Question 18: Grants, Programs or Other Sources

Referendum Question 19: Funds from Snowmobile Registrations

Copies of the proposed referendum questions are available for inspection at the Town Office. Please reach out to Town Clerk at 207-549-3828 or our site

www.somervillemaine.org and also for Zoom details.

