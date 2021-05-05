Advanced Search
TOWN OF SOMERVILLE

The Town of Somerville is accepting bids for the mowing and maintenance of the town’s former landfill site and roadside for the 2021 mowing season. Bid specifications are available with the clerk, all bids must be received by the clerk no later than June 7th at 6:00 pm. The Board of Selectmen reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Proof of insurance must be provided.

