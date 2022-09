General Assistance Ordinance Appendices (A-H)

The Select Board will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 6pm, at the Town Office,

at the beginning of the Select Board meeting, prior to the adoption of the amended General Assistance Ordinance Appendices (A-H), effective 10/01/2022-09/30/2023.

