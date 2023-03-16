Now Accepting Bids for the 2023-2024 Winter Road Maintenance Contract & Winter Sand Contract

The Town of Somerville is now accepting bids for a one-year contract for snow plowing and ice control of its roads and municipal buildings, as well as a Winter Sand contract for 2023-2024.

Both proposal packets are available from the Somerville Town Clerk via email at clerk@somervillemaine.org.

Bids will be accepted until April 5, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Call the Town Office at 549-3828 for more information, and leave a message if necessary.

