The Town of Somerville is now accepting bids for a one-year contract for the 2023 Roadside mowing. The proposal packet is available from the Somerville Town Clerk via email at clerk@somervillemaine.org, or online at somervillemaine.org. Bids will be accepted until June 7, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Call the Town Office at 549-3828 for more information!

