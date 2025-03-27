The Town of Somerville is now accepting bids for supplying approximately 2,500 cubic yards of screened winter sand delivered to the Somerville Sand/Salt Shed and mixed by bidder (hereinafter Contractor) inside the shed with salt provided by the Town, by September 30. Full details of the Winter Sand Bid is available online at www.somervillemaine.org

Bids MUST be submitted in a SEALED envelope clearly marked “Winter Sand Bid-Somerville” to the Town Clerk at the Town Office by 6:00 P.M. Monday, March 31, 2025. Bids will be opened Wednesday, April 2, 2025at 6:00PM

Any questions please contact Sandra at 207-549-3828.

