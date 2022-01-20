Advanced Search
Town of Somerville Planning Board

at

The town of Somerville has a Planning Board meeting Friday, January 21st at 6:00PM at the Somerville School in regards to changing zoning along Route 17 from the Jefferson town line to the current development district. An amendment to allow additional dwellings units (ADU’S).

