The Town of Somerville is accepting bids for supplying approximately 2,500 cubic yards of screened winter sand delivered to the Somerville Sand/Salt Shed and mixed by bidder (hereinafter Contractor) inside the shed with salt provided by the Town, by September 30.

Bids MUST be submitted in a SEALED envelope clearly marked “Winter Sand Bid-Somerville” to the Town Clerk at the town office before 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Any questions please contact Samantha at 207-549-3828.

