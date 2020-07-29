Town of South Bristol

The South Bristol Planning Board meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7p.m. Applications must be received the Thursday before the meeting by 4p.m.

Meetings are being held via Zoom until further notice. If you would like to attend, please send your email address to the town office sbristol@tidewater.net and an invitation will be sent to your email address the day of the meeting. Public is always welcome.

